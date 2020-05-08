$139.50 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post $139.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.85 million to $144.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $98.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $549.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $556.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $595.36 million, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $630.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $53.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

