$142.16 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will announce $142.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.95 million to $143.36 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $397.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $853.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $764.56 million to $918.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $945.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of HCC opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $646.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 615.2% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,171 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

