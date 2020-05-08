Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.61

Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.61 and traded as low as $6.15. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 614,796 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

The company has a market cap of $28.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.61.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

