Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.95

Moss Bros Group plc (LON:MOSB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.95 and traded as low as $16.52. Moss Bros Group shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 17,963 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moss Bros Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.95.

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, waist coats, casual wear, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, dress accessories, pocket squares, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, bow ties, cummerbunds, hats and caps, scarves, and umbrellas through stores and online.

