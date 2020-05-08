Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.32

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.32 and traded as high as $48.59. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $48.59, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $163.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32.

In other Auburn National Bancorporation news, SVP Terrell E. Bishop sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $429,273.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 7,365 shares of company stock worth $430,862 over the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUBN. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.