Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.94

Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.94 and traded as low as $40.00. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 21,133 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of Verona Pharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.94. The company has a market cap of $45.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (30.30) (($0.40)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (30.80) (($0.41)) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

About Verona Pharma (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

