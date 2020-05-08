Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.18

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.18 and traded as low as $73.20. Alliance Pharma shares last traded at $74.90, with a volume of 412,960 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.18. The stock has a market cap of $397.17 million and a P/E ratio of 15.94.

About Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

