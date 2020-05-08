IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.67

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.67 and traded as low as $27.15. IGAS Energy shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 21,776 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $33.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.67.

About IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for IGAS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGAS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zymeworks Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.78 Million
Zymeworks Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.78 Million
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.38 Million
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.38 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bankshares Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.95 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bankshares Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.95 Million
Brokerages Expect RadNet Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.43 Million
Brokerages Expect RadNet Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.43 Million
$139.50 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. This Quarter
$139.50 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. This Quarter
$142.16 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal Inc This Quarter
$142.16 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal Inc This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report