Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.59

Galaxy Gaming Inc (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $0.76. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 97,136 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Galaxy Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.