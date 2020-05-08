Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.20

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.20 and traded as low as $54.00. Tribal Group shares last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 374,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 million and a PE ratio of -37.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Tribal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

In related news, insider Mike Cope bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £18,550 ($24,401.47).

About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

