TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.76

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.47. TomCo Energy shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 3,667,948 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.73) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

