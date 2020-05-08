Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $256.25 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 88,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 318,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

