Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.28

Volex PLC (LON:VLX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $129.28 and traded as high as $143.00. Volex shares last traded at $139.50, with a volume of 41,601 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.28. The firm has a market cap of $211.79 million and a P/E ratio of 15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, insider Daren Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £11,400 ($14,996.05).

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

