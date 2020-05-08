Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.02

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as low as $5.22. Communications Systems shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 20,688 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Communications Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Communications Systems by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Communications Systems by 709.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 42,641 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Communications Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Communications Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

