Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 56.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roku from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Roku from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Shares of ROKU opened at $137.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.78. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roku will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $2,917,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,372 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,711. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 154.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

