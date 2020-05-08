United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.45

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.45 and traded as low as $2.58. United Carpets Group shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 122,445 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 559.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 million and a P/E ratio of 5.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.45.

About United Carpets Group (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

