Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.01

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.01 and traded as low as $5.75. Echelon Financial shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.01.

Echelon Financial Company Profile (TSE:EFH)

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

