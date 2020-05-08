Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $12.85. Clearfield shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 18,200 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. ValuEngine cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $168.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Clearfield had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,241,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,501,876.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

