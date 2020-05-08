Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Western Copper and Gold Corp (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $1.02. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 18,300 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $110.64 million and a P/E ratio of -58.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.88.

About Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.