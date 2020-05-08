Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.92

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.92 and traded as high as $61.54. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 249,738 shares traded.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform underweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$438.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

