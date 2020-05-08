Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Nextgen Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $21.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,299,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 23,518.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215,662 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 187,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 176,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

