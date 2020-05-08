Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.02. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 3,555,387 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

In other Perseus Mining news, insider Terence Harvey sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.70), for a total transaction of A$496,000.00 ($351,773.05).

Perseus Mining Company Profile (ASX:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clearfield Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51
Clearfield Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51
Western Copper and Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88
Western Copper and Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.92
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.92
Nextgen Healthcare Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share
Nextgen Healthcare Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share
Perseus Mining Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00
Perseus Mining Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00
Fresnillo Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $646.18
Fresnillo Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $646.18


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report