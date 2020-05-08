Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.02. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 3,555,387 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

In other Perseus Mining news, insider Terence Harvey sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.70), for a total transaction of A$496,000.00 ($351,773.05).

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.