Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $646.18

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $646.18 and traded as high as $686.60. Fresnillo shares last traded at $681.00, with a volume of 1,404,881 shares changing hands.

FRES has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 606 ($7.97) target price (down previously from GBX 654 ($8.60)) on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 663.60 ($8.73).

The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 687.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 646.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

