Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,033.07

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,033.07 and traded as high as $1,115.00. Pennon Group shares last traded at $1,096.50, with a volume of 941,319 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.34) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,185 ($15.59) to GBX 1,182 ($15.55) in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 1,035 ($13.61) in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,102.91 ($14.51).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,078.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,033.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.