Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $138.97

Shares of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $138.97 and traded as high as $140.80. Ferrexpo shares last traded at $136.50, with a volume of 1,325,487 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on FXPO shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 178.33 ($2.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 138.97. The company has a market capitalization of $803.47 million and a PE ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

