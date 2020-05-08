Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,038.52

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Halma plc (LON:HLMA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,038.52 and traded as high as $2,245.00. Halma shares last traded at $2,233.00, with a volume of 1,156,123 shares changing hands.

HLMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.36) price objective (up from GBX 1,980 ($26.05)) on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,030 ($26.70) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Halma to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,070 ($27.23) to GBX 1,705 ($22.43) in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halma to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,929 ($25.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,976.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,038.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.01.

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clearfield Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51
Clearfield Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51
Western Copper and Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88
Western Copper and Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.92
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.92
Nextgen Healthcare Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share
Nextgen Healthcare Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share
Perseus Mining Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00
Perseus Mining Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00
Fresnillo Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $646.18
Fresnillo Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $646.18


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report