Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,038.52

Halma plc (LON:HLMA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,038.52 and traded as high as $2,245.00. Halma shares last traded at $2,233.00, with a volume of 1,156,123 shares changing hands.

HLMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.36) price objective (up from GBX 1,980 ($26.05)) on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,030 ($26.70) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Halma to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,070 ($27.23) to GBX 1,705 ($22.43) in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halma to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,929 ($25.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,976.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,038.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.01.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

