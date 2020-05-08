Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.92

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $5.94. Ranger Equity Bear ETF shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 1,366,700 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDGE. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 117,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the first quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 479,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 215,070 shares during the period.

