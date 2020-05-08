Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.92

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $5.94. Ranger Equity Bear ETF shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 1,366,700 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDGE. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 117,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the first quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 479,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 215,070 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clearfield Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51
Clearfield Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51
Western Copper and Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88
Western Copper and Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.92
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.92
Nextgen Healthcare Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share
Nextgen Healthcare Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share
Perseus Mining Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00
Perseus Mining Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00
Fresnillo Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $646.18
Fresnillo Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $646.18


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report