Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.62

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.62 and traded as high as $8.34. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 181,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

