Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:RHNO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.45. Rhino Resource Partners shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rhino Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.14.

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers.

