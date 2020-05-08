Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deer Consumer Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DEER)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Deer Consumer Products shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 53,791 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER)

Deer Consumer Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of small home and kitchen electronic appliances. It offers blenders, juicers, soy milk makers, food processors, popcorn makers, meat grinders, coffee machines, and hot water kettles primarily under the Deer brand name, as well as under one store brand for retailer's private label programs.

Read More: What are convertible shares? 

Receive News & Ratings for Deer Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deer Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clearfield Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51
Clearfield Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51
Western Copper and Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88
Western Copper and Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.92
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.92
Nextgen Healthcare Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share
Nextgen Healthcare Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share
Perseus Mining Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00
Perseus Mining Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00
Fresnillo Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $646.18
Fresnillo Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $646.18


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report