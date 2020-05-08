National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.57. National American University Holdngs shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 13,914 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut National American University Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.04.

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

