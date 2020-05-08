Linde’s (LIN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €170.93 ($198.76) target price on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €192.08 ($223.35).

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €169.65 ($197.27) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €160.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €179.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54. Linde has a one year low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a one year high of €208.60 ($242.56).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

