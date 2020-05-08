Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 84 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 84 target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 91 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays set a CHF 70 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 92 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 90 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 92.92.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 12 month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12 month high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.