Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been given a €6.50 ($7.56) price target by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €5.23 ($6.09).

Shares of DEZ stock opened at €3.65 ($4.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.45. Deutz has a 52-week low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a 52-week high of €9.05 ($10.52). The company has a market capitalization of $436.31 million and a PE ratio of 8.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is €3.41 and its 200 day moving average is €4.71.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

