Linde (ETR:LIN) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Independent Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €192.08 ($223.35).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €169.65 ($197.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.52. Linde has a 52 week low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 52 week high of €208.60 ($242.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €160.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €179.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

