Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Sonic Foundry Inc (OTCMKTS:SOFO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $4.50. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 4,648 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sonic Foundry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a market cap of $30.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content.

