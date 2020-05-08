PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.18 and traded as high as $15.57. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 117,100 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDFS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $487.79 million, a P/E ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

