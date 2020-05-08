Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €110.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BC8. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €111.70 ($129.88).

Bechtle stock opened at €146.10 ($169.88) on Friday. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €79.35 ($92.27) and a 12-month high of €149.00 ($173.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €120.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clearfield Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51
Clearfield Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51
Western Copper and Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88
Western Copper and Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.92
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.92
Nextgen Healthcare Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share
Nextgen Healthcare Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share
Perseus Mining Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00
Perseus Mining Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00
Fresnillo Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $646.18
Fresnillo Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $646.18


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report