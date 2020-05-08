Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €110.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BC8. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €111.70 ($129.88).

Bechtle stock opened at €146.10 ($169.88) on Friday. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €79.35 ($92.27) and a 12-month high of €149.00 ($173.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €120.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

