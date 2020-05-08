Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cache Inc (OTCMKTS:CACH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Cache shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,010 shares trading hands.

About Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH)

Cache, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mall-based and online woman's specialty retailer of apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and markets sportswear, such as tops, sweaters, and jackets and bottoms for day or evening events; dresses ranges from shorter lengths to long for day, evening, and events; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, scarves, and handbags under the Cache brand name.

