JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIE. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €111.75 ($129.94).

Siemens stock opened at €88.41 ($102.80) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €77.63 and its 200 day moving average is €101.36. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

