zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 60.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.25 ($120.06).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €131.40 ($152.79) on Friday. zooplus has a 1 year low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a 1 year high of €126.80 ($147.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €105.88 and a 200-day moving average of €93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $971.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

