UBS Group AG Sells 1,860 Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 269,685 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 731,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in PetIQ by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 329,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 56,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $103,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. PetIQ Inc has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.