UBS Group AG Sells 639 Shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCE. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth $17,243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Arco Platform by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arco Platform by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 295,760 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Arco Platform by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Arco Platform by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

ARCE opened at $56.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. Arco Platform Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -944.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.24. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $60.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCE. BidaskClub upgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.