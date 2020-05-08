UBS Group AG Acquires New Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.32% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTIP opened at $54.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $55.40.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UBS Group AG Sells 1,860 Shares of PetIQ Inc
UBS Group AG Sells 1,860 Shares of PetIQ Inc
UBS Group AG Sells 639 Shares of Arco Platform Ltd
UBS Group AG Sells 639 Shares of Arco Platform Ltd
UBS Group AG Acquires New Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF
UBS Group AG Acquires New Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF
UBS Group AG Trims Stake in European Equity Fund, Inc.
UBS Group AG Trims Stake in European Equity Fund, Inc.
UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in NII Holdings Inc
UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in NII Holdings Inc
UBS Group AG Purchases 3,200 Shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM
UBS Group AG Purchases 3,200 Shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report