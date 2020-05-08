UBS Group AG Acquires New Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.32% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTIP opened at $54.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $55.40.

