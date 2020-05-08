UBS Group AG Trims Stake in European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in European Equity Fund were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of European Equity Fund by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 492,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 206,389 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in European Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in European Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in European Equity Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 221,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEA opened at $7.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

