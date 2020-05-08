UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,747 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,753,750 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NII were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIHD. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NII during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NII during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NII during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NII during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NII during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NIHD opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. NII Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

