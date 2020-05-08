UBS Group AG Purchases 3,200 Shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) by 481.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

In other EAGLE POINT CR/COM news, Portfolio Manager Daniel M. Spinner acquired 536,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $5,417,068.75. Also, Director Scott W. Appleby acquired 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,653.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 617,450 shares of company stock worth $6,303,837. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

ECC opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.74 million, a P/E ratio of -87.27 and a beta of 0.99. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Equities analysts predict that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.15%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

