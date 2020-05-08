UBS Group AG Buys 2,770 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $9.25 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $341.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVDL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.