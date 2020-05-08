UBS Group AG Buys 834 Shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54.

