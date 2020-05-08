UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 31,900.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 194,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 907,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 360,879 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Davis Select International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000.

Shares of DINT opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. Davis Select International ETF has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

